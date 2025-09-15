HOT WATER PRESSURE WASHERS RANGE
With hot water, high pressure cleaners deliver even better results using the same amount of pressure. Kärcher machines stand out with their exceptional user comfort and cutting-edge technology.
Super Class
Whether in the automotive industry, agriculture, construction or logistics, the mobile super class delivers top-level performance where work once had to be done with stationary equipment.
Middle Class
For car dealerships, building trade, agriculture and municipal use: the middle class combines innovative technology with maximum operating convenience. Ideal for heavy-duty use.
Compact Class
Innovative technology and easy handling: the compact class features one-button operation, a chassis with integrated tank, and an on-board high-pressure hose drum.
Upright Class
Powerful, robust, and manoeuvrable, these machines are easy to transport. The upright class is an economical alternative for workshops, garages, and cleaning service providers.
Special Class
For emission-free cleaning where exhaust is prohibited: The electrically heated special class is used in hospitals, canteen kitchens, public baths, and other hygiene areas.
Combustion Engine
Where there is no power source, high pressure cleaners with a combustion engine (optional biodiesel) offer maximum versatility and complete independence for virtually any location.
Trailer
A mobile, self-contained solution for municipal, construction, and industrial use. Configurable, efficient, and reliable for up to 60 mins of stand-alone operation with on-board tanks.
