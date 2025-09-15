HOT WATER PRESSURE WASHERS RANGE

With hot water, high pressure cleaners deliver even better results using the same amount of pressure. Kärcher machines stand out with their exceptional user comfort and cutting-edge technology.

Product Finder Pro High Pressure
Karcher Professional Cold Water Pressure Washers
get a quote
Karcher Professional Pressure Washer HDS Super Class

Super Class

Whether in the automotive industry, agriculture, construction or logistics, the mobile super class delivers top-level performance where work once had to be done with stationary equipment.

Learn more
0 Products
Karcher Professional Pressure Washer HDS Medium Class

Middle Class

For car dealerships, building trade, agriculture and municipal use: the middle class combines innovative technology with maximum operating convenience. Ideal for heavy-duty use.

Learn more
0 Products
Karcher Professional Pressure Washer HDS Compact Class

Compact Class

Innovative technology and easy handling: the compact class features one-button operation, a chassis with integrated tank, and an on-board high-pressure hose drum.

Learn more
0 Products
Karcher Professional Pressure Washer HDS Upright Class

Upright Class

Powerful, robust, and manoeuvrable, these machines are easy to transport. The upright class is an economical alternative for workshops, garages, and cleaning service providers.

Learn more
0 Products
Karcher Professional Pressure Washer HDS Special Class

Special Class

For emission-free cleaning where exhaust is prohibited: The electrically heated special class is used in hospitals, canteen kitchens, public baths, and other hygiene areas.

Learn more
0 Products
Karcher Professional Pressure Washer HDS Combustion Class

Combustion Engine

Where there is no power source, high pressure cleaners with a combustion engine (optional biodiesel) offer maximum versatility and complete independence for virtually any location.

Learn more
0 Products
Karcher Professional Pressure Washer HDS Trailer Class

Trailer

A mobile, self-contained solution for municipal, construction, and industrial use. Configurable, efficient, and reliable for up to 60 mins of stand-alone operation with on-board tanks.

Learn more
0 Products
Learn more

HOT WATER HIGH PRESSURE CLEANER ENQUIRY

Please leave your details below if you'd like to request a quote, site survey & onsite demonstration or have a general Professional hot water high pressure cleaner enquiry.

Phone number needs to be 10 digits with no spaces

Please tell us how we can best help with your enquiry. E.g. quote, demonstration, general machine information, etc.

*
* mandatory field