The IVR-L 100/24-2 Me is a compact, stainless steel industrial vacuum with 100-litre container capacity. Liquids and coarse solids such as shavings can be vacuumed. An optional swarf basket allows solids and liquids to be separated conveniently. The high-quality stainless steel variant makes the IVR-L 100/24-2 Me a versatile tool in tough day-to-day industry. Even corrosive media can be vacuumed without problems. The hose connection on the suction head can be rotated through 360°. This eases vacuuming dirt around the entire machine without the suction hose getting tangled. The filling level can be read off the drainage pipe at any time. High-quality castors made from ABS guarantee outstanding mobility.