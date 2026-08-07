Industrial vacuum IVR Pneumatik

The IVR 100/75-Pp Sc is an industrial vacuum cleaner with a multi-stage compressed air drive.Dust or paste-like substances can be easily conveyed over long distances by the powerful vacuum.

The IVR 100/75-Pp Sc is an industrial vacuum cleaner that works with a multi-stage compressed air drive.The high vacuum ensures that dust and paste-like substances can move over long distances. The high-performance pocket filter is also ideal for fine dust particles and is available in 1.75 m². The 100-litre container features a convenient set-down mechanism, which also enables hassle-free resumption of work. The IVR 100/75-Pp Sc facilitates low-dust emptying thanks to the polyethylene bag and pressure compensation hose.

Features and benefits
Low-dust emptying system with PE bag
  • Low-dust emptying thanks to closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose.
Manual shaking mechanism for easy filter cleaning
  • Regular operation of the shaking lever for constantly high suction power.
  • Unrivalled effective manual filter cleaning thanks to reinforcement lattice in every filter bag.
Low-noise operation
  • Quiet operation thanks to sound-damped drive unit.
Specifications

Technical data

Air flow (Litres per second/Cubic metres per hour) 203 / 732
Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal) 500 / 50
Container capacity (Litre) 100
Rated input power (Kilowatt) 7.5
Vacuuming type Pneumatic
Nominal size DN 50
Accessory nominal size DN 50
Sound pressure level (Decibel) 55 - 80
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (Square metre) 1.75
Weight without accessories (Kilogram) 107
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 110.862
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 915 x 760 x 1583
Industrial vacuum IVR Pneumatik
Industrial vacuum IVR Pneumatik
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