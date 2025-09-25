Outdoor Power Equipment
Switch seamlessly between tools, from the leaf blower to the hedge trimmer or mower, using the same battery. All batteries in the 36V class are compatible with every machine in the Kärcher Outdoor Power Equipment range, so you are always ready to get to work. Our battery-powered machines deliver high performance and durability, ensuring excellent results across all tasks. They are also quiet, ergonomic and comfortable to use. This is Kärcher quality, built to meet the highest demands and tailored to your professional garden maintenance needs.
Chainsaw
The Kärcher CS 400/36 Bp battery chainsaw is for professional use in landscaping, forestry, and storm cleanup. It's powerful, economical, low-maintenance, and emission-free for daily work.
Line Trimmer
This versatile 36V battery trimmer handles tough, uneven terrain & tight spaces. Well-balanced & lightweight at 3.5kg, its adjustable handle and carrying strap ensure comfort & precision.
Leaf Blower
The versatile LB 930/36 Bp blower clears it all. Use variable speed for control, Turbo Boost for power, and the built-in metal scraper for wet leaves and compacted dirt.
Pressure Cleaner
The Kärcher HD 4/11 C Bp pressure cleaner is fully self-sufficient. Battery power means no cords, and a suction hose lets you draw water from tanks or other sources.
