Outdoor Power Equipment

Switch seamlessly between tools, from the leaf blower to the hedge trimmer or mower, using the same battery. All batteries in the 36V class are compatible with every machine in the Kärcher Outdoor Power Equipment range, so you are always ready to get to work. Our battery-powered machines deliver high performance and durability, ensuring excellent results across all tasks. They are also quiet, ergonomic and comfortable to use. This is Kärcher quality, built to meet the highest demands and tailored to your professional garden maintenance needs.