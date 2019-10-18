*The promoter of this competition is Kärcher Pty Ltd (ACN 002 721 226) of 385 Ferntree Gully Road, Mount Waverley, Victoria, 3149 (Kärcher). This competition is subject to and governed by these terms and conditions, and participation in this competition constitutes acceptance of these terms and conditions.

To enter the competition, participants must enter their details at the 2019 ISSA expo and answer the question, "How many products does Kärcher have in it's current global portfolio?". The person with the closest answer will win the prize. Incomplete or ineligible forms will not be accepted or which fails to include all of the following; first name, last name, postal code, state/territory, email, phone number. Entries are limited to one post per person. Participants must live in Australia to be eligible to win.

The winner will receive a Kärcher T 9/1 Bp Professional Dry Vacuum (1.528-111.0) valued at RRP$1,195. Offer not valid at retailers/stockists. Total prize pool is 1 x T 9/1 Bp Professional Dry Vacuum from Kärcher's Professional range, to one selected winning entry. The prize is not transferrable or exchangeable, and cannot be taken as cash.



The winner will be notified by Kärcher via provided email and phone number and will be given 7 days to respond with contact details. The prize can be claimed via email or phone and goods sent to an agreed delivery address within Australia.

If the original winner doesn't claim their prize within 7 days of being contacted, Kärcher will have the right select an alternative winner.

The personal information of entrants provided will be collected and used for the purposes of conducting this competition and for related activities including marketing. The content and information collected in this competition is collected by Kärcher only . Entry into the competition will constitute the consent of the entrant to Kärcher collecting content and information directly from the entrant.

Data Protection & Privacy: Promotion participants consent to their name and image being used in Kärcher Australia’s marketing materials. Kärcher Australia may collect personal information about entrants to enable entrants to participate in the Promotion. If personal information is not provided, the entrant may not be able to participate in this competition. By entering this competition, entrants agree that: (1) Kärcher Australia may disclose personal information to its related bodies corporate, contractors and agents for the purpose of assisting in the conduct of this competition; and (2) Kärcher Australia and its related bodies corporate may retain and use personal information for future marketing purposes in relation to its products, services and offers, including sending SMS messages and emails. Kärcher Australia will use personal data in accordance in Kärcher’s Privacy Policy, which is available at https://www.kaercher.com/au/inside-kaercher/legal/privacy-policy.html

Kärcher reserves the right to withdraw this promotion at any time.