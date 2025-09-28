Cleaning robots

Streamline operations, reduce manual workload, and boost productivity. With a shortage of skilled workers, high staff turnover, and growing complexity in cleaning tasks, the building cleaning sector faces real challenges. Kärcher's solution is KIRA – (Kärcher Intelligent Robotic Application) a range of smart cleaning robots designed to support your teams and deliver consistent, high-quality results.

Kira B 50

KIRA B 50 Scrubber Dryer Robot

The perfect solution for medium to large hard floors, with a powerful area performance of up to 2,300 m²/h. Upgrade with the optional docking station for completely autonomous operation.

Kira CV 50

KIRA CV 50 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Delivers outstanding performance on medium-sized carpeted and hard floors, cleaning up to 525 m² per hour. Powered by exchangeable 36V batteries from the Kärcher Battery Power+ platform, enabling non-stop operation.

