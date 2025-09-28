Combining expertise and cutting-edge technology

Kärcher has played a leading role in cleaning technology worldwide for decades. Our autonomous cleaning machines combine the full breadth of our expertise with high-end technology in the form of extremely precise sensors, powerful computers and sophisticated software to create new, highly innovative product concepts with autonomous orientation.

Whether it is for autonomous scrubbing or vacuuming, cleaning robots from the KIRA platform navigate easily and safely in spacious or complex environments, reliably detecting people and physical obstacles. They process the sensor data in fractions of a second and – if necessary – initiate appropriate evasive manoeuvres. The machines' ability to meet the high technical requirements of intelligent and completely safe navigation at all times is demonstrated by the safety certificates showing that they function in accordance with IEC 63327[SM1] for safe operation even in public areas.