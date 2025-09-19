Industrial Floor Cleaners & Scrubbing Machines
Investing in a floor cleaning machine should deliver real value, and a Kärcher scrubber dryer does exactly that. By reducing labour and material costs compared to manual cleaning, while significantly improving cleaning quality, Kärcher scrubber dryers offer an efficient and cost-effective solution.
Compact/Push Scrubber Dryers
Designed for fast, flexible cleaning of small to medium-sized areas, these machines are ideal for busy, furnished environments such as restaurants, shops, kitchens, and hotels.
Ride-On/Step-On Scrubber Dryers
Ideal for large, sparsely furnished areas like warehouses, production halls, shopping centres, airports & car parks. This range includes our versatile combined sweeper/scrubber dryers.
Single-Disc Machines
Whether you're working on hard floors or textile coverings, Kärcher has the right single-disc machine for the job. Our range includes versatile all-rounders suitable for a wide variety of cleaning tasks.
Polishing Machines
When scuff marks dull floors, our Kärcher polishing machines make them shine again. Battery-powered for quiet, cord-free use, they can be operated anytime during business hours.
Stair And Escalator Cleaner
Spotlessly clean in next to no time: Kärcher stair and escalator cleaners produce thoroughly clean results on escalators and travelators as well as stairs and window sills.
SCRUBBER ENQUIRY
Please leave your details below if you'd like to request a quote, site survey & onsite demonstration or have a general scrubber enquiry.