Industrial Floor Cleaners & Scrubbing Machines

Investing in a floor cleaning machine should deliver real value, and a Kärcher scrubber dryer does exactly that. By reducing labour and material costs compared to manual cleaning, while significantly improving cleaning quality, Kärcher scrubber dryers offer an efficient and cost-effective solution.

Compact/Push Scrubber Dryers

Designed for fast, flexible cleaning of small to medium-sized areas, these machines are ideal for busy, furnished environments such as restaurants, shops, kitchens, and hotels.

Ride-On/Step-On Scrubber Dryers

Ideal for large, sparsely furnished areas like warehouses, production halls, shopping centres, airports & car parks. This range includes our versatile combined sweeper/scrubber dryers.

Single-Disc Machines

Whether you're working on hard floors or textile coverings, Kärcher has the right single-disc machine for the job. Our range includes versatile all-rounders suitable for a wide variety of cleaning tasks.

Polishing Machines

When scuff marks dull floors, our Kärcher polishing machines make them shine again. Battery-powered for quiet, cord-free use, they can be operated anytime during business hours.

Stair And Escalator Cleaner

Spotlessly clean in next to no time: Kärcher stair and escalator cleaners produce thoroughly clean results on escalators and travelators as well as stairs and window sills.

