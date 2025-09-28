COMMERCIAL STEAM CLEANERS & STEAM VACUUM CLEANERS

Elevate your business's hygiene with Kärcher's revolutionary commercial steam cleaners. These eco-friendly solutions use only water and are proven to kill 99.999% of enveloped viruses like coronavirus and influenza, perfect for Australian kitchens, bathrooms, and retail settings.

SCV

Steam Vacuum Cleaner

The user-friendly SGV 8/5 Classic steam vacuum delivers impressive, eco-friendly cleaning with 8-bar steam. Its simple controls and remote gun ensure speed and flexibility.

SC

Steam Cleaner

The ultimate steam cleaner for professionals. Its high-pressure steam delivers an effortless, chemical-free clean, killing 99.99% of bacteria. Built for non-stop work and maximum efficiency.

