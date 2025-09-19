Industrial floor sweepers
Kärcher delivers maximum sweeping performance anytime and anywhere. From manual sweepers to walk-behind, step-on, and robust industrial ride-on models, our sweeping solutions are designed to meet the demands of a wide range of applications. With reliable performance and innovative technology, Kärcher machines ensure efficient and effective cleaning in every environment. Our ongoing commitment to innovation continues to drive the development of advanced sweeping systems tailored to professional needs.
Ride-On
Delivering reliable, high-performance cleaning results every time. Our machines are ideal for medium-large spaces like warehouses, industrial plants, logistics centres, and car parks.
Walk Behind
Kärcher walk-behind sweepers are ergonomic, easy to operate, and designed for professional use in trades, commercial cleaning, and industry. They deliver thorough, low-dust sweeping performance, reaching into corners with ease. With optional traction drive, they are ideal for cleaning areas from 300 m² and up.
Hire & Rental
Need to rent or finance a Kärcher Sweeper? We offer flexible leasing, hire-purchase, and tailored financial solutions for our professional machines to perfectly suit your needs.
SWEEPER ENQUIRY
Please submit your details using the form below to request a quote, site survey & demonstration or have any other general sweeper enquiry.