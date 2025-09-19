Industrial floor sweepers

Kärcher delivers maximum sweeping performance anytime and anywhere. From manual sweepers to walk-behind, step-on, and robust industrial ride-on models, our sweeping solutions are designed to meet the demands of a wide range of applications. With reliable performance and innovative technology, Kärcher machines ensure efficient and effective cleaning in every environment. Our ongoing commitment to innovation continues to drive the development of advanced sweeping systems tailored to professional needs.
PF
Find Out More
get a quote
KM 120/250 R Bp Classic

Ride-On

Delivering reliable, high-performance cleaning results every time. Our machines are ideal for medium-large spaces like warehouses, industrial plants, logistics centres, and car parks.

Learn more
0 Products
KM 70/20 C

Walk Behind

Kärcher walk-behind sweepers are ergonomic, easy to operate, and designed for professional use in trades, commercial cleaning, and industry. They deliver thorough, low-dust sweeping performance, reaching into corners with ease. With optional traction drive, they are ideal for cleaning areas from 300 m² and up.

Learn more
0 Products

Hire & Rental

Need to rent or finance a Kärcher Sweeper? We offer flexible leasing, hire-purchase, and tailored financial solutions for our professional machines to perfectly suit your needs.

Learn more

SWEEPER ENQUIRY

Please submit your details using the form below to request a quote, site survey & demonstration or have any other general sweeper enquiry.

Phone number needs to be 10 digits with no spaces

Please tell us how we can best help with your enquiry. E.g. quote, demonstration, general machine information, etc.

*
* mandatory field