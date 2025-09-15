VACUUM CLEANERS
Vacuuming from A to Z. Kärcher wet/dry and dry vacuum cleaners provide optimum solutions for industry, commerce, automotive industry, building service contractors and trades. They impress with their high quality and long service life, innovative filter engineering and extraordinary operating comfort.
Indispensable for every cleaning challenge: The Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners expertly handle all types of dirt, from dry dust and fine debris to damp spills and wet messes. Built for durability and high performance, these machines ensure efficient, reliable cleaning across any work environment.
Compact and low-noise, Kärcher’s small mobile dry vacuum cleaners are designed to meet the rigorous demands of commercial cleaning, hospitality, healthcare, and industrial environments. Kärcher offers optimal solutions across a range of dry vacuum cleaners including upright brush-type models, battery-powered units, and electric brooms tailored to diverse professional cleaning needs.