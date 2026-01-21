T 7/1 Classic Professional Barrel Vacuum Cleaner
Light and ergonomic: the T 7/1 Classic with standard fleece filter bag is an entry-level class commercial vacuum cleaner, offering great value for money, powerful suction and cord storage.
Thanks to its powerful 1,000 W motor, the compact T 7/1 Classic dry vacuum cleaner creates an impressive vacuum of 23.0 kPa. Despite this, the vacuum cleaner operates at a pleasantly quiet 63 db(A). The machine has a 2.00 m suction hose and at just 3.5 kg is particularly light. The ergonomic bend ensures effortless working, any time. This dry vacuum cleaner features two fixed wheels and two steering rollers for excellent manoeuvrability. A surrounding bumper edge prevents the impact-resistant 7.5 litre container from damaging furniture and other items. The T7/1 Classic features a fleece filter bag as standard.
Features and benefits
Low weightEffortless, also one-handed transport over ledges and steps. Lower weight with identical container volume compared to competitor models. Enables long, fatigue-free working.
Permanent main filter basketMade from robust fleece. Sustainable: can be washed by hand at 30 °C.
Outstanding suction powerProfessional quality. Good price/performance ratio.
Cable hook
- Easy storage of the power cable.
- Secure fastening of the cable during transport.
Robust bumper
- Protects furniture, walls and machine against damage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Phases/Volt/Hertz)
|1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal)
|235 / 23.5
|Air flow (Litres per second)
|40
|Nominal power (Watt)
|850
|Container capacity (Litre)
|7
|Standard nominal width ( )
|DN 35
|Cable length (Metre)
|7.5
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|62
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|3.5
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|375 x 285 x 310
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 Metre
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 3 Unit
- Suction tubes length: 350 Millimetre
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Reversible floor nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Unit
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filter
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic
- Cable hook
Videos
Application areas
- For all hard surfaces, e.g. tiles, natural stone, PVC, linoleum.
- Carpet
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.