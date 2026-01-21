Thanks to its powerful 1,000 W motor, the compact T 7/1 Classic dry vacuum cleaner creates an impressive vacuum of 23.0 kPa. Despite this, the vacuum cleaner operates at a pleasantly quiet 63 db(A). The machine has a 2.00 m suction hose and at just 3.5 kg is particularly light. The ergonomic bend ensures effortless working, any time. This dry vacuum cleaner features two fixed wheels and two steering rollers for excellent manoeuvrability. A surrounding bumper edge prevents the impact-resistant 7.5 litre container from damaging furniture and other items. The T7/1 Classic features a fleece filter bag as standard.