T 7/1 Classic Professional Barrel Vacuum Cleaner

Light and ergonomic: the T 7/1 Classic with standard fleece filter bag is an entry-level class commercial vacuum cleaner, offering great value for money, powerful suction and cord storage.

Thanks to its powerful 1,000 W motor, the compact T 7/1 Classic dry vacuum cleaner creates an impressive vacuum of 23.0 kPa. Despite this, the vacuum cleaner operates at a pleasantly quiet 63 db(A). The machine has a 2.00 m suction hose and at just 3.5 kg is particularly light. The ergonomic bend ensures effortless working, any time. This dry vacuum cleaner features two fixed wheels and two steering rollers for excellent manoeuvrability. A surrounding bumper edge prevents the impact-resistant 7.5 litre container from damaging furniture and other items. The T7/1 Classic features a fleece filter bag as standard.

Features and benefits
Dry vacuum cleaner T 7/1 Classic: Low weight
Low weight
Effortless, also one-handed transport over ledges and steps. Lower weight with identical container volume compared to competitor models. Enables long, fatigue-free working.
Dry vacuum cleaner T 7/1 Classic: Permanent main filter basket
Permanent main filter basket
Made from robust fleece. Sustainable: can be washed by hand at 30 °C.
Dry vacuum cleaner T 7/1 Classic: Outstanding suction power
Outstanding suction power
Professional quality. Good price/performance ratio.
Cable hook
  • Easy storage of the power cable.
  • Secure fastening of the cable during transport.
Robust bumper
  • Protects furniture, walls and machine against damage.
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (Phases/Volt/Hertz) 1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal) 235 / 23.5
Air flow (Litres per second) 40
Nominal power (Watt) 850
Container capacity (Litre) 7
Standard nominal width ( ) DN 35
Cable length (Metre) 7.5
Sound pressure level (Decibel) 62
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (Kilogram) 3.5
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 375 x 285 x 310

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 2 Metre
  • Bend: Plastic
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 3 Unit
  • Suction tubes length: 350 Millimetre
  • Suction tubes material: Plastic
  • Reversible floor nozzle
  • Quantity of filter bags: 1 Unit
  • Filter bag material: Fleece
  • Motor protection filter
  • Permanent filter basket: Fleece

Equipment

  • Container material: Plastic
  • Cable hook
Dry vacuum cleaner T 7/1 Classic
Videos
Application areas
  • For all hard surfaces, e.g. tiles, natural stone, PVC, linoleum.
  • Carpet
Accessories
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.