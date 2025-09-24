AUTO CAR WASH SYSTEM

Drying

The best wash result is nothing without perfect drying. We have turned to physics to ensure our customers get the best results. With our 90-degree swivelling 3-stage dryer you get outstanding all-round drying without any annoying drips. What’s more, it is universally deployable.

The high-end shine conservation VehiclePro Klear!Shine RM 895 underlines the drying effect due to its sensational beading effect. It gives a high gloss to the paint, protects it from harmful environmental influences and helps to maintain the value of the vehicle.