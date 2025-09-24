AUTO CAR WASH SYSTEM
Kärcher gantry car washes are economical and environmentally friendly. Enjoy efficient throughput rates and achieve an optimal result – for you and your customers. Suitable for service stations, car dealerships, wash centres, shopping centres and supermarket chains.
CW 1 Klean!Fit
Uncomplicated. Robust. Reliable.
The perfect solution for car dealerships and car rental companies that use the portal car wash mainly for their own service.
CW 3 Klean!Star
Fast. Efficient. Elegant.
The flexible solution that meets the most important requirements of any carwash business.
CW 5 Klean!Star iQ
Intelligent. Precise. WOW.
The impressive solution for operators who want to enhance their customers' washing experience.
eco!efficiency function
The eco!efficiency function for the Klean!Star and Klean!Star iQ enables water, energy and detergent savings of 20% to 30% per wash, with corresponding potential savings in your ongoing operating costs. The variable setting option for the components working in eco!efficiency mode guarantees you efficient operation in accordance with your specification profile.
The savings with average machine equipment and assumed 8000 washes per year is up to 150,000 - 200,000 litres of water, 1,500 - 1,900 kWh of energy and 40 litres of detergents.
Features
Lighting
This makes each wash worth seeing – we guarantee your customers have never experienced a vehicle wash quite like this. The changing LED illumination makes quite an impression as it sets the stage for the various steps of each car wash. This will make your site a real customer magnet.
Drive-through width
Suitable for any size and therefore “immeasurably successful”: whether it’s a small car, a mid-range saloon or a SUV – with a drive-through width of 2.60 m at mirror height, our gantry car washes offer you a whole new dimension of vehicle cleaning.
Drying
The best wash result is nothing without perfect drying. We have turned to physics to ensure our customers get the best results. With our 90-degree swivelling 3-stage dryer you get outstanding all-round drying without any annoying drips. What’s more, it is universally deployable.
The high-end shine conservation VehiclePro Klear!Shine RM 895 underlines the drying effect due to its sensational beading effect. It gives a high gloss to the paint, protects it from harmful environmental influences and helps to maintain the value of the vehicle.