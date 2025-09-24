Vehicle Cleaning Systems

Kärcher offers market-leading professional vehicle wash cleaning systems in Australia. We offer auto car wash, truck wash, DIY self service car wash systems and more. Perfect for car wash cafes, drive-in DIY do it yourself car wash sites, or any businesses or locations require carwash. Mechanical cleaning helps save both labour costs and time in the long run.



We provide site surveys, design, installation, and maintenance services nationwide. Our solutions can be tailored to meet your businesses, customers or site requirements.