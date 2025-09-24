Vehicle Cleaning Systems
Kärcher offers market-leading professional vehicle wash cleaning systems in Australia. We offer auto car wash, truck wash, DIY self service car wash systems and more. Perfect for car wash cafes, drive-in DIY do it yourself car wash sites, or any businesses or locations require carwash. Mechanical cleaning helps save both labour costs and time in the long run.
We provide site surveys, design, installation, and maintenance services nationwide. Our solutions can be tailored to meet your businesses, customers or site requirements.
Kärcher Auto Car Wash System - Maximise Your Land Investment and Profit With a Sustainable Car Wash Business
Our flexible concept is perfectly tailored to your specific requirements – from planning to the individual design. Kärcher has been a successful manufacturer of washing bays for decades. Our experience as a manufacturer of washing bays and thousands of installed systems offers the security of having Kärcher as an experienced partner. Our washing bay team will be happy to advise you!
Turn Your Site Into A Carwash Business
We work with a wide range of businesses and solutions include but not limited to:
- Car dealerships with drive-in carwash machines
- Property developers with self service car wash bays within apartment buildings
- Service station investors with coin-inserted auto carwash systems
- Companies with truckwash systems or bus wash systems
Whether your site is on a busy road or tucked away in the suburbs. Kärcher has a range of auto car wash, truck wash or DIY self service car wash for sale. We customise our cleaning system to your available location or area. Kärcher offers sophisticated system solutions for every application and every operator, with outstanding quality and cost effectiveness car wash equipment. That's something you can always rely on – and has been the case for 80 years.
Kärcher Clean Park Hoppers Crossing
Featuring state of the art auto washes that use the latest biological water recycling system, this new facility that opened in July 2024 offers the ultimate premium car washing experience. Customers will enjoy a seamless experience complemented by the latest in license plate recognition technology.
Kärcher Clean Park Acacia Ridge - The First In Australia
In October 2019, history was created - with the first Kärcher Cleanpark in Australia opening its doors in Acacia Ridge, Brisbane, Queensland. Built on over 1800 square metres of land next to a busy petrol station, the first Kärcher Cleanpark in Australia was now centre stage to over 45,000 passers by every single day. The first Kärcher Cleanpark offers both manual cleaning bay and automatic wash options, as well as vacuums. However, it differentiates itself in the detail.
Interested in buying a carwash in Australia? Partner up with a well-established cleaning technology brand - Karcher. Get in touch now!
Karcher car wash systems are for sale in all states across Australia. We have offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Gold Coast
Post-Carwash-Built Support Nationwide in Australia
Even after the actual planning and construction of your Kärcher washing bay, we are on hand to provide our customers with operator and operation assistance, technical familiarisation and training, customer service and marketing assistance to ensure that you receive maximum returns on your washing bay.
Specialised Projects
We recently partnered with Linfox to build a specialised truck wash in the Pilbara in Western Australia (WA) tailored to their needs. These road trains can pick up hundreds of kilos of dust and dirt every journey. Our truck wash managed to reduce their average wash times from 5 hours to 15 minutes. Watch the short story here.