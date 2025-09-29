Water Reclamation

With Kärcher, you can work cost-effectively while protecting the environment. Careful resource management is a core value for Kärcher. Thanks to low water consumption and recycling systems that return filtered water to the washing process, fresh water use can be reduced by up to 85%.

WRB

Oil Free Wash Water

During car wash operations using high-pressure cleaners, oil-free wash water is produced. Special recycling systems save fresh water, reduce operating costs, and ensure compliance with current environmental regulations.

