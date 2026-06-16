Koppeling voor steel Lampo D21 mm.
Hoekverbinding met LAMPO-aansluiting voor gebruik op telescopische stelen.
Koppeling met Italiaanse schroefdraad. Ideaal voor het verstellen van de hoek van vaste gereedschappen.
Kenmerken en voordelen
Variabele instelmogelijkheden
- Koppeling verstelbaar van 0 tot 225° in stappen van 15° met één druk op de knop.
- De hoekverstelling zorgt altijd voor een optimale invalshoek voor streeploos werken met telescopische lansen.
- Ultrasnelle bevestiging van de reinigingsmachines.
Specificaties
Technische gegevens
|Materiaal
|POM / VADER
|Hoeveelheid (Stuk(s))
|1
|Gewicht per product (kg)
|0,1
|Gewicht incl. verpakking (kg)
|0,1
|Afmetingen (l x b x h) (mm)
|150 x 30 x 20
|Afmetingen, verpakt (mm)
|150 x 30 x 20
Uitvoering
- Multilink aansluiting
- Italiaanse schroefdraad
Compatibele apparaten
HUIDIGE PRODUCTEN
- Astro aluminium inwasser, 25 cm
- Astro aluminium raamwisser met scharnier, 35 cm
- Astro aluminium raamwisser met scharnier, 45 cm
- Astro aluminium ramenwisser, 45cm.
- Astro inwasser, 25cm
- Astro inwasser, 35cm
- Astro inwasser, 45cm
- Astro kantelbare aluminium inwasser, 25 cm
- Astro ruitenwisser inclusief polyester hoes met schuurpad, 35 cm.
- Astro ruitenwisser inclusief polyester hoes met schuurpad, 45 cm.
- Astro ruitenwisser inclusief polyester hoes, 35 cm.
- Astro ruitenwisser inclusief polyester hoes, 45 cm.
- Handgreep voor Solaris raamtrekker
- Handtrekker Elios grip
- Lampo telescopische steel 125 x 125 cm
- Lampo telescopische steel 150 x 150 cm
- Lampo telescopische steel 200 x 200 cm
- Lampo telescopische steel 200 x 200 x 200 cm
- Nova raamwisser, 45 cm
- Raamreinigingsset
- Raamwisser Elios (Lampo) 35 cm
- Raamwisser Elios(Lampo) 45cm
- Raamwisser Nova 35 cm
- Raamwisser Solaris (Lampo) 35 cm
- Raamwisser Solaris (Lampo) 45 cm
- Telescoopsteel 250 cm, 2x125 cm
- Telescopische steel 2 x 200 cm
- Telescopische steel 3 x 150 cm
- Telescopische steel 3 x 200 cm
- Telescopische steel 400 x 400 x 300 cm
- Telescopische steel 900 cm, 3x300 cm
- Vaste ramenwisser Astro, 35cm.
- Wissergreep soft grip
Toepassingen
- Ramen