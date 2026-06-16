Hogedrukslang, 20 m, ID 8, 315 bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-slanghaspelaansluiting

Hogedrukslang met AVS-slanghaspelaansluiting en handmatige EASY!Lock-schroefverbinding.

Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Nominale diameter ( ) ID 8
Temperatuur (°C) max. 155
Max. druk (bar) 315
Lengte (m) 20
Aansluitdraad 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-slanghaspelaansluiting
Gewicht (incl. doos) (kg) 4,4
Hogedrukslang, 20 m, ID 8, 315 bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-slanghaspelaansluiting