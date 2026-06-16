Hogedrukslang voedselveilig, 20 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-slanghaspelaansluiting
Specificaties
Technische gegevens
|Nominale diameter ( )
|ID 8
|Temperatuur (°C)
|max. 155
|Max. druk (bar)
|400
|Lengte (m)
|20
|Aansluitdraad
|1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-slanghaspelaansluiting
|Gewicht (incl. doos) (kg)
|7
Compatibele apparaten
HUIDIGE PRODUCTEN
- Automatische slanghaspel van roestvrij staal / kunststof, 20 m
- Automatische slanghaspel, basalt grijs gecoat, 20 m
- Automatische slanghaspel, gecoat, 20 m
- Automatische slanghaspel, staal met poedercoating / kunststof, 20 m
- HD 10/19-4 ST H
- HD 10/21-4 ST
- HD 10/21-4 SXA Plus
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 ST
- HD 13/18-4 SXA Plus
- HD 17/12-4 ST H