Sproeierset voor natstraalset 0035
Sproeierset met natstraalsproeier en sproeierelement (type-specifiek). Voor optimale prestaties met de Kärcher natstraalset. Enkel in combinatie met natstraalset 4.115-000.0 | 4.115-006.0.
This nozzle kit improves the performance of the Kärcher wet blasting attachment. Consisting of wet blasting nozzle and nozzle insert. Only in combination with wet blasting attachment 4.115-000.0 | 4.115-006.0.
Specificaties
Technische gegevens
|Aansluitdraad
|EASY!Lock
|Gewicht (incl. doos) (kg)
|0,4