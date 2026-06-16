Sproeierset voor natstraalset 0040

Sproeierset met natstraalsproeier en sproeierelement (type-specifiek). Voor optimale prestaties met de Kärcher natstraalset. Enkel in combinatie met natstraalset 4.115-000.0 | 4.115-006.0.

This nozzle kit improves the performance of the Kärcher wet blasting attachment. Consisting of wet blasting nozzle and nozzle insert. Only in combination with wet blasting attachment 4.115-000.0 | 4.115-006.0.

Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Aansluitdraad EASY!Lock
Gewicht (incl. doos) (kg) 0,4