Battery Power+ 36/75
A capacity of 7.5 Ah guarantees long runtimes for the Battery Power+ 36 V lithium-ion battery. Very powerful, with Real Time Technology via LCD display and protection against overcurrent.
Protected by a high-quality, ultra-robust, impact-resistant casing with IPX5 protection, our Kärcher Battery Power+ 36 V lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 7.5 Ah combines high performance and impressive endurance. Developed for Kärcher cleaning machines in the 36 V battery platform, the battery has a wide range of protective mechanisms. For instance, integrated voltage monitoring and overcurrent protection reliably prevent damage to cells caused by deep discharge, overvoltage or overcurrent. Efficient temperature management continuously monitors the battery temperature and ensures reliable heat regulation so that the maximum possible power can be delivered at all times. Thanks to the Real Time Technology, the remaining running time, charging time and charge level can always be read on an LCD display.
Features and benefits
Innovative Real Time TechnologyThe integrated LCD screen shows the remaining runtime, remaining charging time and charging state at all times.
Extreme robustnessKärcher's battery casings are extremely shock-resistant. Housing made from robust and durable plastic
36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platformFor use in all 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform devices. For use in all 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform devices.
Powerful lithium-ion cells
- The lithium-ion battery guarantees consistent power while preventing self-discharge and memory effect.
IPX5 rated – protected against jets of water from all directions
- Reliable protection during jobs that use jets of water.
Safety
- Overvoltage and undervoltage protection.
- Protects the battery against overloading, overheating and deep discharge.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Capacity (Ah)
|7.5
|Energy (Wh)
|270
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (kg)
|2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|167 x 88 x 118