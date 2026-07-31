EasyFix Mini floor nozzle set
With convenient hook-and-loop system and compatible microfibre floor cloth: The EasyFix Mini floor nozzle set for steam cleaners enables cloth replacement without having to come into contact with dirt. Especially suitable for use in small spaces and hard-to-reach areas.
The EasyFix Mini steam cleaner floor nozzle comes with a compatible microfibre floor cloth and ensures excellent cleaning results on hard floors – even in hard-to-reach corners and along edges. Using the clever hook-and-loop system, the microfibre floor cloth can be quickly and easily attached to the floor nozzle: Simply press the floor cleaning cloth onto the EasyFix Mini floor nozzle and it's ready to use. After cleaning, the microfibre floor cloth can be removed from the EasyFix Mini floor nozzle without having to come into contact with dirt: Simply step on the strap attached to the cloth and pull the floor nozzle away and up.
Features and benefits
Convenient hook-and-loop system
Strap on the floor cleaning cloth
Innovative lamella technology
Flexible nozzle joint
Floor cleaning cloth covers all sides of the floor nozzle
High-quality microfibre
Especially suited for small spaces and hard-to-reach areas
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|243 x 101 x 96
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Wall tiles
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)