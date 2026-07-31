Flat jet nozzle, long, dia. 4 mm
Long, sturdy, rotatable power flat jet nozzle for use with dry ice cleaners from Kärcher. Features quick-change system and is also particularly well-suited to abrasive applications.
Kärcher's long flat jet nozzle is ideal for abrasive applications during dry ice cleaning of components, injection moulds or even robotic lawnmowers. This means that stubborn encrustations, paint, oils, lubricants and soot can be removed with ease. The flat jet nozzle is made from robust aluminium and stainless steel, can be rotated in the trigger gun and, thanks to an intelligent quick-change system, is extremely easy to handle.
Features and benefits
Long, abrasive jet contour
- High performance results in the effortless removal of extremely stubborn deposits too.
Quick-change system
- Extremely easy to handle and variable set-up.
Robust, long-lasting design
- High-quality design made of stainless steel and aluminium.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
Application areas
- Ideal for cleaning in industrial environments, for example for cleaning production facilities
- Cleaning of moulds and casting tools
- For cleaning machines, engine components, moulds and sealing surfaces
- For stripping paint from machine components
- For cleaning garden tools and robotic lawn mowers