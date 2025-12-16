Fleece filter bags KFI 137

Designed for the wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 1 / WD 1 Classic / WD 1s Classic: the 3-layered fleece filter bag for long lasting suction power and high dust retention.

Features and benefits
Special accessory for WD 1 / WD 1 Classic / WD 1s Classic
Tear-resistant fleece material that is especially suited to demanding applications
3-ply fleece material for excellent dust retention and optimum suction power
Specifications

Technical data

Colour White
Weight (kg) 0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 215 x 230 x 6
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Dry dirt
  • Wet dirt