High-pressure hose, 15 m, ID 8, 315 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock
15 m long high-pressure hose, DN 8, with ANTI!Twist and time-saving EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides.
15 m high-pressure hose (M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection. With patented rotating AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. Further data: DN 8/155°C/315 bar.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|ID 8
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 155
|Max. pressure (bar)
|315
|Length (m)
|15
|Connection thread
|2 x EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3.4