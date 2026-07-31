Long flat jet nozzle, dia. 5 mm
Long, robust flat jet nozzle for use with dry ice cleaners from Kärcher, which can be rotated in the trigger gun. Features quick-change system, particularly well-suited to abrasive applications.
Kärcher's long flat jet nozzle is ideal for abrasive applications during dry ice cleaning of components, injection moulds or even robotic lawnmowers. It removes stubborn incrustations, but also paints, oils and lubricants or soot with ease. The nozzle, made of aluminium and stainless steel, is very robust and can be rotated in the trigger gun. The intelligent quick-change system makes handling the flat jet nozzle extremely easy and convenient.
Features and benefits
Long, abrasive jet contour
- High performance results in the effortless removal of extremely stubborn deposits too.
Quick-change system
- Extremely easy to handle and variable set-up.
Robust, long-lasting design
- High-quality design made of stainless steel and aluminium.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|252 x 40 x 22
Application areas
- Ideal for cleaning in industrial environments, for example for cleaning production facilities
- Cleaning of moulds and casting tools
- For cleaning machines, engine components, moulds and sealing surfaces
- For stripping paint from machine components
- For cleaning garden tools and robotic lawn mowers