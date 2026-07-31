Pressure reducer attachment kit, 1/2 inch
For mounting on the Home Base of our dry ice blasters with L2P technology: attachment kit with pressure reducer, water separator and oil separator. Jet pressure adjusts on the machine as required.
In a few simple steps, the attachment kit developed for easy retrofitting on the Home Base of our dry ice blasters with L2P technology allows the jet pressure to be adjusted on the machine itself to suit the application in question. Thanks to the integrated pressure reducer, the pressure can be adjusted across a wide range, between 0.5 and 10.0 bar, and can also be locked in position. Pressure losses are extremely low. A cyclone separator, as well as a filter for water and oils, guarantee operation is always safe, even if the compressed air supplied from outside is of poorer quality. For added convenience, the filling level can be easily read from the outside at any time and the emptying function is semi-automatic.
Features and benefits
Regulation of the jet pressure
- The abrasiveness of the dry ice blasting is adjustable.
- Allows versatile application possibilities.
Filtering of the compressed air
- Safe operation thanks to filter, as well as water and oil separator.
Simple assembly
- Also easy to assemble and disassemble for laypeople.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight (kg)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|265 x 210 x 285
Application areas
- Versatile applications in industrial settings, e.g. for cleaning production facilities
- For cleaning upholstery and textiles
- For cleaning control cabinets, electrical components and control elements
- For cleaning machines, engine components, moulds and sealing surfaces
- For cleaning garden tools and robotic lawn mowers