Small suction nozzle 170 mm (white) for WV 4-4, WV 5 Ultra, WV 6, WV 7, WV 8

Perfect for lattice windows and other small window surfaces: the narrow suction nozzle for the WV 4-4, WV 5 Ultra, WV 6, WV 7 and WV 8 has a width of 170 millimetres.

With a width of 170 millimetres, the narrow suction nozzle for the WV 4-4, WV 5 Ultra, WV 6, WV 7 and WV 8 is especially well-suited to cleaning lattice windows and other narrow areas that cannot be cleaned or are awkward to clean using larger suction nozzles.

Features and benefits
Xtra!Flex® squeegee blade
  • The Xtra!Flex® silicone squeegee blade with innovative technology makes cleaning even more flexible – ideal for use right up to the floor and edges.
  • The long silicone lip allows removal in one go, thus making the battery powered window vacuum cleaner even more flexible.
Narrow shape
  • Ideal for lattice windows or other narrow areas.
Easy to change
  • The suction nozzles are easy to change.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour White
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 172 x 98 x 41
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Lattice windows
  • Smooth surfaces
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Mirrors
  • Tiles
  • Shower cubicle/bathtub
  • Work surfaces in the kitchen
  • Condensation
  • Photovoltaic systems / Balcony power plants