Suction hose, T, DN 32, length 2.5 m, clip 1.0, click fastener

The suction hose in nominal width DN 32 and with 2.5 m length is suitable for use with dry vacuum cleaners.

The suction hose in nominal width DN 32 is ideal for use with dry vacuum cleaners. The 2.5 m hose is connected to the device with a bayonet 1.0 connection and to accessories with a clip 1.0 connection. Both connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners up to model year 2016.

Specifications

Technical data

Length (m) 2.5
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 32
Version Standard
Connection on the accessory side¹⁾ Clip 1.0
Connection on the machine side²⁾ Click fastener
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.5
Compatible machines