Water filter
The water filter protects the high-pressure pump against dirt particles from contaminated water. Water filtration increases the lifetime of the pressure washer. The water filter is suitable for all Class K 2-K 7 pressure washers.
Features and benefits
Protects the high-pressure pump against dirt particles from contaminated water
- Increases pressure washer life
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|117 x 50 x 50
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Drawing water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, wells etc.