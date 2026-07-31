Y-fitting, compressed air

Special Y-fitting for connecting 2 compressed air hoses with small cross-section to dry ice blasters.

The specially designed Y-fitting enables the connection of 2 compressed air hoses with small cross-section directly to Kärcher dry-ice blasting systems with innovative Liquid-to-Pellet process. The easy-to-install accessory leads to an increase in the amount of compressed air for supplying the Ice Blaster and thus to a direct increase in the cleaning performance.

Specifications

Technical data

Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 106 x 100 x 27
Compatible machines