Varnished wooden floor cleaning RM 534, 500ml
For thorough and gentle cleaning, refreshing and care of varnished wooden floors. With effective moisture protection against swelling of the floor. With fresh lemon scent.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|500
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|8
|Weight (kg)
|0.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|65 x 65 x 210
Product
- 2-in-1 – cleans and cares in one step
- Gives a semi-matt shine
- Streak-free cleaning
- Effective removal of footprints.
- Pleasant, fresh citrus scent
- Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
- The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
- Made in Germany
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Sealed parquet
- Laminate floors
- Cork floors