Dry ice blaster IB 10/15 L2P Advanced
The IB 10/15 L2P Advanced is the latest generation of dry ice blasters with integrated dry ice production. High cleaning performance, ideal for industrial applications.
Until now, the use of dry ice blasters was unthinkable in small-scale cleaning tasks within machine or vehicle maintenance, manufacturing process or vehicle preparation, as the logistics of the dry ice required were too costly. With the IB 10/15 L2P Advanced, the latest dry ice blaster with integrated dry ice production from liquid CO₂, this is now possible, even on complex contours such as ridges, bearings or grooves and on heavy contamination such as burnt-on encrustations. Thanks to the improved dry ice production process, the new model can produce even more dry ice and deliver a significantly higher cleaning performance than the predecessor. The needs-based production of dry ice pellets, known as the L2P process ("Liquid to Pellet"), remains unchanged. As liquid CO₂ can be stored in gas cylinders for an unlimited length of time, the time-consuming process of dry ice logistics is bypassed. The machine's low consumption of compressed air also significantly reduces the infrastructure requirements. Plus, it still has the advantages of Kärcher dry ice technology: gentle and no residues. Due to its high cleaning performance, it is well suited for use in industrial environments.
Features and benefits
Integrated heat exchanger
- Liquid CO₂ is cooled down. This increases the efficiency of dry ice production by approx. 50%.
Ergonomic blasting gun
- Quick and easy nozzle change thanks to quick-release couplings.
- With integrated lighting.
- Ice on/off switch directly on the trigger gun.
Easy and intuitive operation
- Jet pressure, operating hours, service time shown on the display.
- Dry-ice quantity can be adjusted with a button.
- Integrated status display and assistance systems, e.g. for pressure monitoring.
Safe dry-ice blasting
- CO₂ is discharged via exhaust hose.
- Safe handling, no contact with the dry-ice pellets.
- Self-locking gun trigger.
Compact, mobile design
- Wheels and handles allow mobility and safe transport.
- Separate storage possibility for all components. Integrated home base.
Specifications
Technical data
|Connected load (kW)
|1.1
|Casing / frame
|Plastic rotation body
|Certified (by) to
|CE
|Cable length (m)
|5.5
|Air pressure (bar/MPa)
|0.7 - 10 / 0.07 - 1
|Air flow (m³/min)
|0.07 - 1.55
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|95
|Dry ice pellets (diameter) (mm)
|2.5
|Dry ice consumption (kg/h)
|2 - 15
|Liquid CO₂ consumption (kg/h)
|20 - 60
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 230
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|84
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|84
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|898 x 565 x 935
Videos
Application areas
- For cleaning production equipment, such as injection moulding tools, conveyor systems and handling systems, etc.
- For cleaning machines, engine components, moulds and sealing surfaces
- For cleaning control cabinets, electrical components and control elements
- For cleaning upholstery and textiles
- For cleaning garden tools and robotic lawn mowers