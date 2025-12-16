Corrosion-resistant and light-weight, Kärcher’s direct drive, HD Classic aluminum pressure washers can be utilized as a cart or a skid for maximum cleaning versatility and durability. These reliable Kärcher-powered pressure washers offer a 3-year engine warranty, bypass loop for additional pumpprotection, 7-year pump warranty and flat-free tires.Modular Design Modular design allows unit to transition from cart to skid (with skid feet accessory) design for versatile cold water cleaning applications. Mobile and Durable • Low profile handle is easy to push and pull. • Flat free tires are puncture proof. • Weld-free, corrosion resistant aluminum frame. • Reliable Kärcher commercial-duty gasoline engine with a 3-year warranty. • Durable VRT3 unloader with bypass loop diverts water flow when trigger gun is not activated. Adaptable • Can be fitted to the HD Pallet Skid with a 50 gallon water tank and 100' hose reel or the HD Pallet Skid with two 100' hose reels. Mild steel skid fits within a standard UTV / ATV bed. See optional accessories for more information.