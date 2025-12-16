The hotel and catering industry, as well as individual retailers and building cleaners, benefit greatly from the outstanding suction power and quiet operating noise of just 57 dB(A) of our T 10/1 Bp battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner. The vacuum cleaner is sustainably made from 45 percent recycled material* and impresses with its excellent cleaning quality, robustness and first-class price-performance ratio. Thanks to the powerful 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ batteries, the vacuum cleaner achieves excellent cleaning results. The T 10/1 Bp is compact, tilt-proof and manoeuvrable with a capacity of 10 litres. The foldable carrying handle allows it to be transported ergonomically and close to the body. Thanks to the integrated accessory storage, the crevice nozzle supplied can always be stored on the T 10/1 Bp within easy reach. A highly effective HEPA 14 filter can be purchased as an option. Please bear in mind when ordering that, for this machine version, the battery and the compatible quick charger must be ordered separately.