battery-powered vacuum cleaner T 10/1 Bp
Robust, powerful and ergonomically designed: the T 10/1 Bp battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner is sustainably manufactured from 45% recycled material* and compares favourably to mains-powered dry vacuum cleaners.
The hotel and catering industry, as well as individual retailers and building cleaners, benefit greatly from the outstanding suction power and quiet operating noise of just 57 dB(A) of our T 10/1 Bp battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner. The vacuum cleaner is sustainably made from 45 percent recycled material* and impresses with its excellent cleaning quality, robustness and first-class price-performance ratio. Thanks to the powerful 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ batteries, the vacuum cleaner achieves excellent cleaning results. The T 10/1 Bp is compact, tilt-proof and manoeuvrable with a capacity of 10 litres. The foldable carrying handle allows it to be transported ergonomically and close to the body. Thanks to the integrated accessory storage, the crevice nozzle supplied can always be stored on the T 10/1 Bp within easy reach. A highly effective HEPA 14 filter can be purchased as an option. Please bear in mind when ordering that, for this machine version, the battery and the compatible quick charger must be ordered separately.
Features and benefits
Sustainable and robust: 45% recycled contentProduction: reduced use of raw materials and energy. Lower CO₂ emissions thanks to production from recycled material.
eco!efficiency modeSustainable thanks to reduced energy consumption. Reduces volume and noise pollution. Extends the battery runtime.
Ergonomic, compact and user-friendly designErgonomic transport: can be worn close to the body. Ergonomic bend and comfortable carrying handle. Space-saving and smart: quick storage made easy.
Low operating noise of just 57 dB(A)
- Ideal for applications in noise-sensitive areas.
- Reduced noise pollution even at night.
- Reduces risks such as stress or hearing damage.
Low weight
- Effortless transport, even with one hand.
- Easy to carry over steps and stairs.
Complete flexibility within the Kärcher 36 V platform
- Compatible: all 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+/Power batteries.
- Practical display of the remaining runtime on the battery itself.
- Powerful battery is quick and easy to replace.
User-friendly operating concept
- Two large buttons: on/off switch and eco!efficiency mode.
- Quick and easy operation by foot or hand.
- Practical parking position for neat storage.
A highly effective HEPA 14 filter can be ordered as an option
- For the highest safety standards at hygiene-sensitive sites.
- High filtration and separation degree: 99.995%.
Permanent main filter basket
- Durable, robust and sustainable.
- Made from reinforced fleece.
- Washable by hand at 30 °C and reusable.
Integrated accessory storage
- The crevice nozzle can be conveniently stored in the machine head.
- Space-saving storage, always readily available.
- Safe and convenient transport of machine and accessories.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Container capacity (l)
|10
|Container material
|Plastic with recycled material
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|57
|Air flow (l/s)
|40
|Nominal power (W)
|500
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|223 / 22
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|1
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 150 (7.5 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (/min)
|eco!efficiency mode: / max. 66 (7.5 Ah) Power mode: / max. 31 (7.5 Ah) eco!efficiency mode: / max. 50 (6.0 Ah) Power mode: / max. 22 (6.0 Ah)
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
|58 / 81
|Charging current (A)
|6
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|440 x 250 x 355
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 505 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Floor nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- eco!efficiency mode
- Foldable Ergonomic carrying handle
- Integrated accessory storage
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
- Hard floors
- Carpet