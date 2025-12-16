BV 7/1 (Vac Pac HEPA 6)
Breathe easier with HEPA-level filtration standard on the productive Vac Pac HEPA backpack vacuum.
This vacuum allows the operator to move around quickly and easily allowing for maximum productivity. To take full advantage of this productivity, we have fitted the Vac Pac HEPA with a lightweight, ergonomic backpack harness for hours of pain-free operation. The standard HEPA-level filter ensures that this vac is leaving the air in your facility clean and healthy. Clean quietly without worrying about being a noisy distraction. Operating at a mere 67 dBA, this powerful vacuum is quiet, making it perfect for daytime cleaning. Meets your needs • HEPA filtration is now standard, providing optimum air quality by filtering with 99.9% effectiveness to 0.3 microns, • Powerful 1.7 hp motor vacuums with authority • A kit of most-used vacuum tools comes standard with the machine • The Vac Pac HEPA is constructed of tough molded polyethylene to ensure it can handle daily use Flexible • Vacuums hose is a top-mounted swivel design for left-hand and right-hand operation • The Vac Pac HEPA is available in six and ten quart capacities to accommodate different operators and job requirements Productive • Light weight and comfortable harness system makes the job easier • Vacuum Power Switch is mounted on the hip within easy view and reach of the operator • Padded hip and shoulder harness increases vacuum operators comfort • Harness has a chest strap for better weight distribution and operator comfort • Powerful 1.7 hp motor vacuums with authority • Quiet vacuum operation is perfect for daytime cleaning