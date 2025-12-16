Upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 38/1
A commercial, single motor upright vacuum cleaner with innovative patented centrifugal clutch, 380 mm working width, stretch hose and teleskopic tube to clean, comb and refresh the textile floors/ piles in hotels, boutiques, shops, showrooms, offices, stores, shopping center and households.
Professional cleaning demands high standards of engineering and quality. Kärcher brush-type upright cleaners incorporate modern technology and unique product benefits that meet all the requirements of professional vacuuming, sweeping and maintenance. Everything is engineered to the quality you expect from Kärcher: No compromises have been made. A manual adjustment enables you to set the brush to the ideal height for the pile being cleaned. If the brush becomes blocked for any reason, a patented centrifugal clutch switches off the unit before any harm can be done. Suction tube for problem areas. Kärcher upright vacuum cleaners are equipped with a detachable suction tube for vacuuming upholstery and getting into awkward corners and other difficult-to-reach areas. The replaceable brush roller is very simple to change. An automatic brush pressure release mechanism is activated when the unit is at a standstill to keep the brush in perfect shape and avoid damage to the carpet. Up to medium large areas are cleaned quickly with the CV 38/1. For using in shops, showrooms, offices, ticket halls, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, nursing homes or private households, the working width of 375 mm cleans even large areas in no time. The metal sole plate ensures a long service life in tough professional applications. Robust and durable. Two joints between the brush head and body are designed to withstand the high flexing loads that occur in continuous-duty applications. A lot of thought has gone into Kärcher upright vacuum cleaners.
Features and benefits
Manual roller brush adjustmentThanks to the height adjustment, the roller brush can be adjusted to any carpet pile height.
Easy brush replacementBrushes are available with hard and soft bristles. They can be changed without tools.
Flexible and effective cleaning optionThe stretchable suction hose can be removed easily, meaning that blockages can be cleared quickly and effortlessly.
Patented centrifugal coupling
- For a longer lifetime: the innovative patented centrifugal coupling protects the whole brush head from being overloaded, thereby avoiding high service costs.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|110 / 127
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Working width (cm)
|38
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|207 / 20.7
|Air flow (l/s)
|48
|Container capacity (l)
|5.5
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|12
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|68
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|9.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1220 x 390 x 320
Scope of supply
- Crevice nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Suction tube, removable
- Stretchable suction hose
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Roller brush, standard: 1 Piece(s)
- filter foam: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Filter status indicator
- Height-adjustable handle
- Protection class: II