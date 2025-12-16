Upright brush-type vacuum cleaner Sensor® XP 18

Often imitated, never duplicated. The industry standard upright vac with automatic brush-height adjustment. Cleaning path of 18"

With a proven reputation of reliability, performance, and ease of maintenance the Sensor® XP is the industry-leading vacuum for reliability and convenience. Featuring automatic brush-height adjustment, this machine efficiently removes soils that could ruin your carpets and hard floors, which saves you time and money. Trust the Windsor Sensor® XP to clean your floors efficiently and reliably for many years to come. With 1200 watts of power, the Sensor® XP’s vacuum motor pulls even more dirt and grime from your carpets. This machine utilizes a single 1.6 hp motor to cut down on handle weight in order to reduce operator fatigue and increase productivity. Largest of three sizes for cleaning path.

Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 110
Working width (mm) 457
Number of motors 1
Cable length (m) 12.2
Operating noise level (dB(A)) 69
Air flow (l/s) 49.5
Rated input power (kW) 1.19
Filter bag capacity (l) 6.17
Practical area performance (m²/h) 340
Weight (kg) 7.7
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 10.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 279 x 457 x 1168
