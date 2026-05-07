Natürliches Autoshampoo RM 610N, 1l
Das Natürliche Autoshampoo RM 610N reinigt Fahrzeuge effizient und materialverträglich mit 98 % naturbasierten und verantwortungsbewusst ausgewählten Inhaltsstoffen.
Das Natürliche Autoshampoo RM 610N bietet eine naturbasierte Lösung für die Fahrzeugreinigung. Die enthaltenen Tenside sind aus nachwachsendem pflanzlichen Ursprung. Bewusst wurde auf zugesetzte Farbstoffe, Phosphate und mineralölbasierte Tenside verzichtet, um eine kennzeichnungsfreie und somit besonders material- und anwenderfreundliche Rezeptur zu gewährleisten. Dieses 2-in-1-Produkt reinigt und pflegt gleichzeitig. Es entfernt zuverlässig typische Straßenverschmutzungen und hinterlässt dank Reiswachs einen schönen Glanz. Der dezente Lavendelduft sorgt zudem für ein angenehmes Reinigungserlebnis. Das Autoshampoo garantiert die bewährte Kärcher Reinigungsleistung für eine Vielzahl von Fahrzeugen, einschließlich Autos, Wohnmobilen, Motorrädern, Booten und Fahrrädern. Für eine komfortable Anwendung ist das RM 610N perfekt zur direkten Nutzung mit allen Kärcher Hochdruckreinigern geeignet und bildet bei Einsatz einer Schaumdüse einen leichten, schönen Schaum. Eine manuelle Anwendung ist ebenfalls möglich.
Spezifikationen
Technische Daten
|Gebindegröße (l)
|1
|Verpackungseinheit (Stück)
|6
|Gewicht (kg)
|1
|Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)
|1.2
|Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm)
|100 x 100 x 215
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Kompatible Geräte
- K 4 Silent Edition Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Power Control Home & Pipe
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 WCM
- K Silent eco!Booster
- KHB 4-18 Plus
- KHB 4-18 Plus Battery Set
- G 4.10 M
- G 7.10 M
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Car & Home T 150
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Home T 150
- K 2 Home T 150
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Car
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Home T 150
- K 2.00
- K 2.01
- K 2.040 M T 50
- K 2.100
- K 2.14
- K 2.16
- K 2.20 M T 50
- K 2.200 Balcony
- K 2.300
- K 2.325
- K 2.36 M T 50
- K 2.410 T50
- K 2.54 M
- K 2.59 MD
- K 2.850 ECO
- K 2.900 M
- K 2.91 MD
- K 2.91 MD T 50
- K 2.99 M plus T 50
- K 3
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Home T150
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 3 Premium Full Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home T150
- K 3.00 EcoSilent
- K 3.20 M
- K 3.500 Garden
- K 3.550
- K 3.68 MD
- K 3.80 MD
- K 3.80 MD T 250
- K 3.800 eco!ogic
- K 3.900 M
- K 3.91 MD
- K 3.91 MD T 100
- K 3.91MD WRC
- K 3.96 M plus
- K 3.98 M
- K 4
- K 4 Car
- K 4 Car & Home
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home T 350
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home&Pipe
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Premium Car
- K 4 Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Home T 350
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home T 350
- K 4 Pure Home
- K 4.00 ECO SILENT
- K 4.200
- K 4.600
- K 4.600 T 250
- K 4.800 eco!ogic
- K 4.88 M T100
- K 4.900M T300
- K 4.91MD
- K 4.98 M
- K 4.990 MD T 250
- K 5
- K 5 Car
- K 5 Car & Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Flex Anti-Twist
- K 5 Compact Home T 350
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Home T 350
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Car
- K 5 Premium Car & Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Black
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Black Line
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home T 350
- K 5.200 T250 WB
- K 5.50 M Plus
- K 5.520 T400
- K 5.55 M T 200
- K 5.600
- K 5.80 M
- K 5.800 eco!ogic
- K 5.85M Plus
- K 5.86 MD T 250 HC 60
- K 5.91 MD
- K 6.300
- K 6.50M plus
- K 6.800 eco!ogic
- K 6.80M
- K 6.85M
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Car & Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control
- K 7 Premium Full Control Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K 7.20 MX
- K 7.400
- K 7.700
- K 7.800 eco!ogic
- K 7.80M PLUS
- K 7.85M
- K 7.91MD
- K Mini
- KHB 5 Battery Set
- KHB 6 Battery
- KHB 6 Battery Limited Edition
- OC 3
- OC 3 + Adventure
- OC 3 + Bike
- OC 3 + Bike Limited Edition
- OC 3 Adventure Box
- OC 3 Bike Box
- OC 3 Pet Box
- OC 3 Plus
- OC 3 Plus Car
Anwendungsgebiete
- Fahrzeuge