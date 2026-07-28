eco!Booster TR 040
eco!Booster with 50% higher area performance than the Kärcher power nozzle; ideal for delicate surfaces. For cold and hot water high-pressure cleaners (nozzle size 040).
The eco!Booster is suitable for cold and hot water high-pressure cleaners (up to 85 °C) from Kärcher, is compatible with the EASY!Lock interface and has a nozzle size of 040. Compared with the Kärcher power nozzle, it delivers an impressive 50 percent higher area performance. The increased jet width ensures reduced energy and water consumption and therefore better efficiency. It is ideal for cleaning delicate surfaces such as plastered facades or wooden walls. The revolutionary nozzle concept directs the water stream with the help of air drawn into the system. This enables impressive cleaning results fast, which is particularly crucial for sectors such as construction or vehicle cleaning.
Features and benefits
50% higher cleaning performance compared to the flat jet
- Thorough, fast and more sustainable cleaning.
50% higher water efficiency¹⁾
- Saves water.
50% higher energy efficiency¹⁾
- Saves energy.
Hugely versatile in application
- Particularly suitable for delicate surfaces such as paint or wood.
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 300
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 85
|Nozzle size ( )
|40
|Connection thread
|EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.5
¹⁾ Based on the ability to clean 50% more surface area than a Kärcher standard flat jet with the same amount of energy and water.
Videos
Application areas
- Façade cleaning
- Municipal applications, for example cleaning façades or fences.
- Vehicle cleaning
- Cleaning animal stables in agriculture