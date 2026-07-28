Compared with the Kärcher power nozzle, the eco!Booster delivers a 50 percent higher area performance. It is ideal for cleaning delicate surfaces such as plastered facades or wooden walls. What's more, the increased jet width brings with it increased efficiency, leading to lower consumption of energy and water. The eco!Booster is suitable for cold and hot water high-pressure cleaners (up to 85 °C) from Kärcher, is compatible with the EASY!Lock interface and has a nozzle size of 045. The revolutionary nozzle concept draws in air to direct the water stream. In this way, top cleaning results are achieved in less time, which makes a significant difference for target groups such as the construction industry or vehicle cleaning.