The flexible hand nozzle kit consists of a hand nozzle with flexible side wings and a high-quality ultra-fine fibre cloth. Together, they deliver optimum cleaning results on hard-to-reach flat and curved surfaces. The hand nozzle adapts automatically to the surface with gentle pressure. Thanks to the special loop structure of the textile fabric, the cloth ensures particularly effective dirt pick-up. The high steam permeability enables excellent and hygienic cleaning results – even corners and edges are clean in no time. Using the hook-and-loop system, the cloth can be attached to the hand nozzle quickly and easily. During work, the cloth remains securely positioned and cannot slip. After cleaning, the used cloth can be removed from the hand nozzle without having to come into contact with dirt.