FRV 30 surface cleaner

With the integrated and automatic suction of the dirty water, the FRV 30 makes surface cleaning even more efficient. There is no longer a need to rinse the surface after cleaning, as the dirty water can be removed through the 5m suction hose, which is supplied. Additional features include the non-marking steering rollers and double ceramic bearings. Machine specific nozzle kit must be ordered separately.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread M 18
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5.6
Compatible machines
Accessories