The G 180 Q trigger gun offers more comfort during application thanks to its improved design. Thanks to the optimised trigger gun shaft, nothing stands in the way of ergonomic cleaning. For even more efficient cleaning, detergent can be applied directly via the trigger gun if the pressure washer has a detergent inlet. The child safety lock also makes it easy to secure the gun trigger, and the convenient Quick Connect adapter makes it easy to install the high-pressure hose. The trigger gun is suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers in classes K 2 to K 7.