High-pressure hose, 10 m, ID 8, 315 bar, M22 x 1.5

Up to 155 °C heat-resistant high-pressure hose (DN 8) with 10 m length. Perfect for all high-pressure cleaners in the Classic range from Kärcher.

Ten metre long high-pressure hose (DN 8) with robust brass nipples and M 22 × 1.5 thread on both sides for connection to trigger gun and machine. Suitable for pressures of up to 315 bar and all high-pressure cleaners in the Classic Range from Kärcher – also hot water machines.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) ID 8
Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 315
Length (m) 10
Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Compatible machines