High-pressure hose food grade, 15 m, ID 6, 250 bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
15 m long high-pressure hose (ID 6), food grade, with AVS hose reel connection, EASY!Lock hand screw connection and grey, non-marking outer covering.
15 m high-pressure hose (DN 6) with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector. Non-discolouring outer layer for use in the food industry. DN 6/155°C/250 bar.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|ID 6
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 155
|Max. pressure (bar)
|250
|Length (m)
|15
|Connection thread
|1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.7