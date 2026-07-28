High-pressure hose food grade, 20 m, ID 8, 250 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

Suitable for use in food industry: 20 m long high-pressure hose (ID 8) with grey, non-marking outer covering, ANTI!Twist and EASY!Lock hand screw connections.

20 m high-pressure hose (DN 8) with swivel coupling. Non-discolouring outer layer for use in the food industry. Connectors at both ends, M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection. Further data: NW 8/155°C/250 bar.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) ID 8
Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 250
Length (m) 20
Connection thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 4.6
High-pressure hose food grade, 20 m, ID 8, 250 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock