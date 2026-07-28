Microfibre cover set for the big round brush
Two microfibre covers for the big round brush. High-quality microfibre for better dirt removal and gleaming results with the big round brush.
For even better loosening and intake of dirt and grease. Ideal for particularly heavy and stubborn dirt in bathrooms and kitchens. Effortlessly removes even stubborn stains on hobs.
Features and benefits
Soft cover for the big round brush made from high-quality microfibre
- Ideal for gentle cleaning of very stubborn dirt on all hard surfaces in kitchens and bathrooms.
- Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners.
High-quality microfibre
- Suitable for 60°C machine wash. Do not use fabric softener.
Soft cover for the big round brush made from high-quality microfibre
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|White
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|90 x 90 x 50
Application areas
- Work surfaces in the kitchen
- Washbasin
- Hobs
- Shower cubicle/bathtub
- Refrigerator (inside/outside)
- Insides of cupboards, drawers
- Exhaust hoods
- Stainless steel