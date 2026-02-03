MJ 160 4-in-1 multi jet
MJ 160 4-in-1 Multi Jet with 4 spray types for K 4 and K 5 pressure washers: with rotary nozzle, high-pressure flat spray, detergent spray and wide flat jet.
The MJ 160 4-in-1 Multi Jet offers 4 different spray types in a single spray lance: the detergent jet, the high-pressure flat spray, the rotary nozzle and the wide flat jet. Simply turn the spray lance to select the right jet. Time-consuming changing of the spray lance is no longer required. At the same time, the Multi Jet impresses with its ease of handling and greater comfort during the application, thanks to a 25 percent reduction in weight compared to its predecessor, the Kärcher MJ 3-in-1. Suitable for Kärcher K 4 and K 5 pressure washers. The all-rounder for the home, garden and car.
Features and benefits
Select the appropriate jet by turning the spray lance
- No time-consuming changing of the spray lance.
Four spray types in one spray lance
- Rotary nozzle, high-pressure flat spray, detergent jet and wide flat jet – for flexible working.
With mounting aid on the spray lance
- For correct installation and application.
25% weight reduction*
- Greater comfort and user-friendliness.
Compatible with all Kärcher K 4 and K 5 pressure washers
- Perfect for a subsequent upgrade.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|450 x 59 x 59
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required. /
* Compared to the weight of the previous Kärcher MJ 3-in-1 Multi Jet model.
Application areas
- Vehicles
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Garden and stone walls
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Fences
- Small house facades
- Garden tools and equipment
- Areas around the home and garden