MJ 180 4-in-1 multi jet
MJ 180 4-in-1 Multi Jet with 4 spray types for K 6 and K 7 pressure washers: with rotary nozzle, high-pressure flat spray, detergent spray and wide flat jet.
The MJ 180 4-in-1 Multi Jet offers 4 different spray types in a single spray lance: the detergent jet, the high-pressure flat spray, the rotary nozzle and the wide, pressure-reduced flat jet. The appropriate jet is selected by simply turning the spray lance, eliminating the need for time-consuming spray lance changes. At the same time, the Multi Jet also impresses in terms of handling thanks to its 25 percent lower weight compared to the Kärcher predecessor, the MJ 3-in-1. Suitable for Kärcher Home & Garden pressure washers in classes K 6 and K 7. The all-rounder for the home, garden and car.
Features and benefits
Select the appropriate jet by turning the spray lance
- No time-consuming changing of the spray lance.
Four spray types in one spray lance
- Rotary nozzle, high-pressure flat spray, detergent jet and wide flat jet – for flexible working.
With mounting aid on the spray lance
- For correct installation and application.
25% weight reduction¹⁾
- Greater comfort and user-friendliness.
Compatible with all Kärcher K 6 and K 7 pressure washers
- Perfect for a subsequent upgrade.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|450 x 59 x 59
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
¹⁾ Compared to the weight of the previous Kärcher MJ 3-in-1 multi jet.
Videos
Application areas
- Vehicles
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Garden and stone walls
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Fences
- Small house facades
- Garden tools and equipment
- Areas around the home and garden